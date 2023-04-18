US to advance F-16 equipment sale to Turkiye

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s administration is set to move ahead with the sale of a modernisation package for Turkiye’s existing F-16 aircraft, after leaders of US congressional committees gave informal approval, sources familiar with the matter said.

A larger agreement, Nato member Turkiye’s request to buy billions of dollars’ worth of F-16s, remains in limbo amid continuing opposition in Congress. The US State Department could send the formal notification for the smaller sale, which includes radars and avionics, the sources said. If it is cleared by Congress during the formal approval process, the package would be the first major military sale to Turkiye that Congress has approved for years.

A Department of State spokesperson declined comment. The department does not comment on proposed defence transfers or sales until they have been formally notified to Congress.

“The United States and Turkiye have deep defence and security ties, and Turkiye’s continued Nato interoperability remains a critical priority,” the spokesperson said, adding that the administration supports Turkiye’s efforts to modernise its fleet.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2023