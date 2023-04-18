Bizenjo miffed at courts’ meddling in govt affairs

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has expressed serious concerns over what he called an undue interference of courts in the administrative affairs of the province.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Bizenjo said the interference was impeding his government’s performance.

The stay orders issued by courts were blocking the implementation of government’s decisions, he added.

“If courts continue to stay the actions of elected governments, then they should take over the administration and run the affairs,” CM Bizenjo said, adding that these actions have led to developmental and administrative crises.

The courts should play their constitutional role and let the government carry out its duties, the CM said.

He has aslo called a high-level meeting on the situation arising from injunctions on government decisions. The meeting will be attended by the chief secretary, secretary law, advocate general and prosecutor general.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2023