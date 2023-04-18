DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 18, 2023

Bizenjo miffed at courts’ meddling in govt affairs

Saleem Shahid Published April 18, 2023 Updated April 18, 2023 07:02am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has expressed serious concerns over what he called an undue interference of courts in the administrative affairs of the province.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Bizenjo said the interference was impeding his government’s performance.

The stay orders issued by courts were blocking the implementation of government’s decisions, he added.

“If courts continue to stay the actions of elected governments, then they should take over the administration and run the affairs,” CM Bizenjo said, adding that these actions have led to developmental and administrative crises.

The courts should play their constitutional role and let the government carry out its duties, the CM said.

He has aslo called a high-level meeting on the situation arising from injunctions on government decisions. The meeting will be attended by the chief secretary, secretary law, advocate general and prosecutor general.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Still no funds
Updated 18 Apr, 2023

Still no funds

Unless our politicians take and act on hard decisions, the world will no longer step in to rescue us.
Shifting ME sands
18 Apr, 2023

Shifting ME sands

RAPID geopolitical changes have been seen in the Middle East over the past few days with regard to the Syrian and...
Uniformed criminals
18 Apr, 2023

Uniformed criminals

RECENT news reports in local media have been a disturbing reminder of the depths our uniformed protectors fall to...
Pulwama cover-up
Updated 17 Apr, 2023

Pulwama cover-up

A Machiavellian ploy to exploit a militant attack could have been the potential trigger for a nuclear exchange.
Large deficits
17 Apr, 2023

Large deficits

THE World Bank’s Pakistan Federal Public Expenditure Review puts the focus back on our persistently widening ...
Cigarette tax
17 Apr, 2023

Cigarette tax

A NETWORK of academics and researchers have recently indicated that Pakistan has one of the lowest rates of taxation...