Eight police officials sacked on complaints in Narowal

NAROWAL: Eight Sialkot police officers and employees were sacked for their involvement in murder and corruption cases and absence from government duty.

The department said DPO Hasan Iqbal took action against 135 officials after citizens’ complaints and departmental inquiries.

The department forcibly retired ASI Ijaz Ahmed for receiving a bribe from a citizen and ASI Murtaza Ghamman for his involvement in a murder case.

Constable Muhammad Rashid was dismissed for his involvement in a murder case in Shakargarh and Azmat Ali for his involvement in the Satrah police station murder case. Furthermore, constables Zeeshan Ahmed, Shiraz Ahmed and Adeel Ashraf, and police van driver Yasin were shown the door for continuously absenting themselves from government duty.

The department ordered the services of 85 police and traffic police officers and employees to be confiscated for their negligence in duty.

The DPO ordered 43 police officers and employees to continue their work by warning them of departmental disqualification.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2023