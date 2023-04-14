Don’t have any objection on election, but its timing: Zardari

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that his party “does not have any objection to elections but its timing”, citing multiple reasons as to why provincial and general elections in the country should be held on the same day.

He stressed that the elections should be held on the same day with an even playing field for all parties and that all political parties should hold talks to decide on a single date for the polls.

The former president, whose party is an important ally in the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led ruling coalition at the centre, expressed these views while answering questions about elections in Punjab during an interview on Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’.

His remarks come amid a growing conflict between the judiciary and government on the matter of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Elections are due in both provinces since January when the two provincial assemblies were dissolved.

On April 4, a three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, had fixed May 14 as the day for polls in Punjab and directed the government to issue funds for elections in the two provinces by April 10.

The government, however, had referred the matter of the issuance of funds to parliament to decide. A day earlier, parliament defied the SC order and refused to issue the elections funds, following which the apex court again directed the State Bank of Pakistan today to issue funds for the purpose.

When Geo News anchorperson Hamid Mir questioned Zardari on the matter today, the PPP leader cited “insurgencies” in provinces and pending funds from friendly counties as reasons to support his argument of holding provincial and general elections on the same day.

He further remarked, “Law, I understand, but politics, they don’t understand. They mean the judges.”

When Mir asked him about his proposal to hold “talks with the PTI” and what else he had to offer to the opposition party other than the elections, he reiterated: “I am not refusing elections, my only dispute is regarding the dates”.

He added, “Which political force is scared of elections? My only contention is that it’s too soon. The situation is not right — funds from friends and loan from the IMF are due, for which [the money lender’s] conditions are to be met.”

Asked about concerns that the ruling coalition would delay elections beyond October, he said it was not possible and the idea was a “foolish thought”.

He said elections should be held as early as possible but on the same day and with an even playing field for all parties. For this purpose, all political parties should sit together and develop a consensus on a single date for the elections.

“Because you are unaware of the nefarious designs of our enemies.”