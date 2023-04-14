Ailing elephant Noor Jehan in critical condition after falling into pond at Karachi zoo

The condition of ailing Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old elephant at the Karachi Zoo, has worsened after she fell into a pond inside her enclosure.

According to the zoo management, the animal reportedly fell into a cemented pond inside her cage at 7:30am on Thursday after which a crane along with ropes and belts were used to lift her up.

Noor Jehan, who is already an intensive care patient, has been suffering from severe physical trauma for the past three months. The elephant’s muscle mass has shrunk, her spine appears disfigured and her legs appear crooked.

Last week, a group of vets from Four Paws — an international animal welfare organisation — visited Karachi to treat the elephant. During their short trip, they had deduced that the elephant had suffered an injury in the last few months leading to internal bleeding and a hematoma — a collection of blood within a confined tissue space — in her abdomen.

The team had treated the elephant with medicines but had also warned before leaving that she needed intense aftercare. They had also given the zoo a set of directions to follow.

However, it appears that the zoo has failed to follow these measures.

The elephant has been propped up against a mound of sand inside her enclosure, almost lifeless. Her eyes are only half open with barely any movement. She looks like she has given up.

Dr Amir Khalil of Four Paws told Dawn.com that his team was in contact with the team on the ground via video call and was assisting them round the clock.

He said the elephant was administered a lot of infusions and was sleeping now. “Early morning (today) we will try to make her stand up again with a crane.”

Dr Khalil regretted that Thursday was a long and hard day for Noor Jehan and hoped that with the dawn of another day, the elephant will continue to fight for her survival.

Pakistan Animal Welfare Society (Paws) founder Mahera Omar, who has been closely working with the team of vets on the ground, told Dawn.com that the elephant was being administered drips constantly by private vets — Dr Shehla and Dr Otho.

“The plan is to let her sleep and rest for the night, continue the IV, another 9L, and see what tomorrow brings,” she said.

The Paws chief also stated that a crane was on standby to help lift the elephant up again in the morning if she was doing better. “But she has no energy.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi has said: “We are constantly in touch with the [zoo] administration and they are working hard to enable her to stand again.”

On the other hand, Noor Jehan’s deteriorating health has raised concerns regarding the management of the Karachi Zoo, with netizens calling out the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter tweeted that the zoo didn’t have adequate equipment.

Free The Wild Director Anika Saleem said zoos were “evil torture chambers” and should immediately be closed.

Animal welfare organisation Free The Wild Global called for continued pressure on the zoo and KMC, saying that they needed to know that the world was watching.

Journalist Alia Chughtai stressed that Pakistan had time and again continued to fail the vulnerable and asked who would be responsible for the mess zoos in Pakistan were in.

“You could be a woman, child, or animal. No one cares enough. But please carry on fighting on TV shows,” she tweeted.