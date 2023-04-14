DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 14, 2023

Stocks add 79 points amid thin volumes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 14, 2023 Updated April 14, 2023 07:06am

KARACHI: Share prices jumped on Thursday as investors welcomed the new report that the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Middle East and Central Asia expressed confidence about the early signing of a staff-level agreement.

However, some investors booked their gains before the long weekend in the later hours of the trading session, Topline Securities said.

Another reason for optimism was the trend in the latest Pakistan Investment Bonds auction, showing interest rates have hit their peak, said JS Global.

According to Arif Habib Ltd, political instability played a role in discouraging investors who stayed cautious while slow activity marred trading. The volume remained flat across the board.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 40,205.54 points, up 79.49 points or 0.2 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume increased 11.7pc to 89.2 million shares. The traded value went up 8.3pc to $9.7m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included WorldCall Telecom Ltd (7.7m shares), K-Electric Ltd (4.2m shares), Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (3.9m shares), Oil and Gas Development Company (3.9m shares) and Silkbank Ltd (3.8m shares).

Sectors contributing the most to the index performance were commercial banking (30.4 points), power generation and distribution (20.8 points), cement (18 points), exploration and production (-11 points) and technology and communication (8.8 points).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Nestle Pakistan Ltd (Rs80.15), Bata Pakistan Ltd (Rs29.99), Sapphire Fibres Ltd (Rs25.23), Indus Motor Company Ltd (Rs14.69) and Gatron Industries Ltd (Rs13.99).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Pakistan Services Ltd (Rs25.45), Towellers Ltd (Rs23.60), Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd (Rs20.82), Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd (Rs12.44) and Punjab Oil Mills Ltd (Rs8.12).

Foreign investors were net buyers as they purchased shares worth $0.34m.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SC vs PDM
Updated 14 Apr, 2023

SC vs PDM

The window for finding an amicable way out of Pakistan’s current crisis is closing fast.
The right to offend
14 Apr, 2023

The right to offend

JUDGEMENTS that are of consequence to a society’s evolution do not always involve contemporary politics, though...
Taliban UN women ban
14 Apr, 2023

Taliban UN women ban

BY disallowing women from working for the UN in Afghanistan, the ruling Taliban are shooting themselves in the foot....
Sinking feeling
Updated 13 Apr, 2023

Sinking feeling

Once nations fall below a certain economic threshold, they may find it extremely hard to recover.
Srinagar meeting
13 Apr, 2023

Srinagar meeting

THE G20 is sending the wrong message by letting India organise events linked to the bloc in held Kashmir. While the...
AJK PM disqualified
13 Apr, 2023

AJK PM disqualified

AS tensions continue to simmer in Islamabad, on Tuesday, some 100 km away from the federal capital, another clash of...