Today's Paper | April 13, 2023

Man gets nine-year pension on intervention of ombudsman

Our Correspondent Published April 13, 2023 Updated April 13, 2023 06:56am

GUJRANWALA: Because of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi’s intervention, a retired officer of the federal government has got around Rs10 million as his pension, some nine years after his retirement.

Muhammad Akhlaq had retired on June 18, 2014, after 41 years of service in a federal government institution, but his pension was delayed because of some objections.

Mr Akhlaq kept visiting various offices for issuance of his pension, but to no avail.

Finally, he applied to the federal ombudsman’s office seeking issuance of his pension amount.

After several hearings of the case, the ombudsman in his decision ordered the government to issue the retired officer’s pension within 30 days, but the department concerned continued to delay the implementation of the verdict on various pretexts.

At last, because of the continuous efforts by the federal ombudsman office’s Implementation Wing, the office of the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) has paid Rs9,478,415 to the retired officer as his pension and other benefits.

The complainant has thanked the federal ombudsman for the verdict and its follow-up.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2023

