HDT head’s bail plea rejected

GWADAR: A sessions court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) head Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch.

Maulana Rehman had submitted his bail application to the court in a murder case of a police constable who was killed during a protest rally organised by the HDT in Gwadar. The case had been registered against Maulana Rehman and other leaders of the HDT.

The court heard the bail plea on Monday and reserved a decision which was announced on Tuesday. Maulana Rehman has been in jail for the past two months.

Except in the murder case of police constable, he was given bail in other cases registered against him and other HDT leaders.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2023