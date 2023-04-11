DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 11, 2023

Turkiye launches its first aircraft carrier

Reuters Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 07:13am
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the audience during a ceremony before the launch of TCG Anadolu, an amphibious assault ship, on Monday.—Reuters
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the audience during a ceremony before the launch of TCG Anadolu, an amphibious assault ship, on Monday.—Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye launched its first aircraft carrier on Monday, aiming to extend its drone capabilities from land-based to naval operations amid increased regional tensions as war rages in Ukraine on the other side of the Black Sea.

The TCG Anadolu can handle only light aircraft, chiefly helicopters and jets that can take off from shorter runways. It is 232 metres long and 32 meters wide, and can carry some 1,400 personnel — one battalion of soldiers — combat vehicles and support units to operate overseas.

“This vessel will allow us to conduct military and humanitarian operations in every corner of the world, when needed,” President Tayyip Erdogan said at the launch ceremony in Istanbul.

“We see this vessel as a symbol that will consolidate Turkiye’s regional leadership position,” he said.

The amphibious assault ship was built in Istanbul’s Sedef Shipyard by a Turkish-Spanish consortium, based on the design of Spanish light aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I. Ankara’s original plan was to deploy F-35 B-model fighter jets, which can take off from shorter runways, on its largest warship.

But its plans had to change after the United States removed Turkiye, a Nato ally, from its F-35 program over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems in 2019. Turkiye then

converted TCG Anadolu into a drone carrier.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lip service?
Updated 11 Apr, 2023

Lip service?

Boisterous speeches on the Constitution at the NA convention need to be taken with a pinch of salt.
Saving energy
11 Apr, 2023

Saving energy

THE government’s new push for a significant reduction in energy consumption in residential, commercial and...
Al Aqsa raids
11 Apr, 2023

Al Aqsa raids

IN what has become a shocking but unfortunately all too frequent ritual, Israeli security forces raided the Al Aqsa...
Constitution at 50
Updated 10 Apr, 2023

Constitution at 50

Pakistan’s power brokers can learn many a lesson from the constitution-making process of 1973.
Full circle
10 Apr, 2023

Full circle

ON the anniversary of the vote of no-confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan, it must be asked: was it...
A tactical victory
Updated 09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

The security establishment’s short-sighted strategy of using violent extremists to counter Baloch insurgent groups fuelled an orgy of bloodletting.