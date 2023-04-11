DAWN.COM Logo

Bonfires, smoking banned in Margalla Hills

Munawer Azeem Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 07:13am
<p>People trek on Trail 4 which was opened to the public early this year. — File photo</p>

ISLAMABAD: The capital administration on Monday imposed a ban on barbecues, smoking, bonfires, burning, littering and carrying flammable items along with tree cutting in Margalla Hills National Park as the fire season has started.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Ministry of Climate Change, had approached the capital administration seeking the ban in the national park.

In a letter addressed to the capital administration, the board said that in the fire season (April to July), the danger of forest fires loomed over the national park. The flora and fauna of the park should be protected from forest fires by better preparedness, it added.

The board with its limited resources prepares a fire protection plan and requests other organisations such as civic agencies for their contribution in protection from forest fires, the letter added.

The administration was requested to prohibit BBQs, smoking, bonfires, burning and littering of garbage, plastic, carrying flammable items such as lighters, charcoal, matchstick, bottles of petrol and kerosene and tree cutting in the national park.

In response, the administration issued a notification. The notification said: “It has come to knowledge that BBQs, smoking, bonfires, burning and littering of garbage, littering of plastic, carrying flammable items such as lighters, charcoal, matchsticks, bottles of petrol/kerosene and tree cutting is leading to loss of habitat, polluting water and clearing or breaking up of land for other purposes in the Margalla Hills National Park, which constitute violations of the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance 1979.”

The order shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force for two months, it added.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2023

