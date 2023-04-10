4 dead, 15 injured in blast near Qandhari Bazar on Quetta’s Shahrah-e-Iqbal: police

At least four people — including two police personnel — were killed and 15 others sustained injuries in a blast near a police vehicle parked next to Qandhari Bazar on Shahrah-e-Iqbal, Quetta on Monday.

According to SSP Operations retired Capt Zohaib Mohsin, the target of the blast was a police vehicle.

The explosives were planted in a motorcycle,“ he said, adding that the injured also included women and children.

SSP Mohsin said the injured were immediately transferred to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

The condition of two of the injured was deemed critical, he added.

“According to initial information, three to four kilos of explosives were used in the blast,” the police official said. “Due to the blast, two vehicles, including a police van, were damaged.”

Earlier, TV footage showed a damaged automobile of the police surrounded by a number of police personnel.

Several ambulances were also seen leaving the site of the explosion.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.