DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 10, 2023

PM’s adviser credits ‘hectic efforts’ for economic improvement

APP Published April 10, 2023 Updated April 10, 2023 09:39am
<p>Prime minister’s coordinator on economy and energy Bilal Azhar Kayani addresses a press conference on Sunday. — APP</p>

Prime minister’s coordinator on economy and energy Bilal Azhar Kayani addresses a press conference on Sunday. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister’s coordinator on economy and energy has credited the government’s “hectic efforts” for the improving macroeconomic indicators in the last eight months.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Bilal Azhar Kayani said the current account deficit narrowed by 68 per cent year-on-year during the last eight months. The fiscal deficit came down from 3.4pc to 2.8pc and there was a primary surplus of 0.9pc of GDP this year as compared to a primary deficit of 0.6pc recorded during the last year of the PTI government.

“The current government has averted default and made significant progress towards stabilising and rebuilding the economy,” he added.

Mr Kayani claimed that before the “imposition” of Imran Khan’s government in 2018, the economy was on the path of sustainable economic growth with six per cent GDP growth and inflation of less than 4pc.

Noting the achievements of the PML-N government from 2013 to 2018, he said work on energy projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was initiated to produce about 12,000MW of energy. Besides, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme was completed and an operation against terrorism was launched.

He claimed the government led by ex-PM Nawaz Sharif put the country on the track of economic development, creating over six million jobs.

“Then Imran Khan was imposed and during four years of his government, inflation continuously incre­ased, four finance ministers were changed and over 20m people were pushed below the poverty line.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Constitution at 50
Updated 10 Apr, 2023

Constitution at 50

Pakistan’s power brokers can learn many a lesson from the constitution-making process of 1973.
Full circle
10 Apr, 2023

Full circle

ON the anniversary of the vote of no-confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan, it must be asked: was it...
A tactical victory
Updated 09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

The security establishment’s short-sighted strategy of using violent extremists to counter Baloch insurgent groups fuelled an orgy of bloodletting.
Grim outlook
09 Apr, 2023

Grim outlook

WITH the economy struggling to survive one of the worst crises in the nation’s history, it is no surprise that ...
‘Fact-checking’ democracy
09 Apr, 2023

‘Fact-checking’ democracy

THE Indian government has announced a rule that should worry online platforms purveying news and views in particular...
Needless turmoil
Updated 08 Apr, 2023

Needless turmoil

The manner in which the Supreme Court ruled on the poll delay case may be controversial, but there is no escaping its conclusion.