PM’s adviser credits ‘hectic efforts’ for economic improvement

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister’s coordinator on economy and energy has credited the government’s “hectic efforts” for the improving macroeconomic indicators in the last eight months.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Bilal Azhar Kayani said the current account deficit narrowed by 68 per cent year-on-year during the last eight months. The fiscal deficit came down from 3.4pc to 2.8pc and there was a primary surplus of 0.9pc of GDP this year as compared to a primary deficit of 0.6pc recorded during the last year of the PTI government.

“The current government has averted default and made significant progress towards stabilising and rebuilding the economy,” he added.

Mr Kayani claimed that before the “imposition” of Imran Khan’s government in 2018, the economy was on the path of sustainable economic growth with six per cent GDP growth and inflation of less than 4pc.

Noting the achievements of the PML-N government from 2013 to 2018, he said work on energy projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was initiated to produce about 12,000MW of energy. Besides, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme was completed and an operation against terrorism was launched.

He claimed the government led by ex-PM Nawaz Sharif put the country on the track of economic development, creating over six million jobs.

“Then Imran Khan was imposed and during four years of his government, inflation continuously incre­ased, four finance ministers were changed and over 20m people were pushed below the poverty line.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2023