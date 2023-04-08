DAWN.COM Logo

FIA, police restrained from taking adverse action against PTI leader

April 8, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Islamabad Police from taking any adverse action against former minister and leader of PTI Murad Saeed and sought details of the cases registered against him so far.

IHC Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir took up the petition of Saeed.

Petitioner’s counsel Sher Afzal Khan Marwat adopted before the court that the incumbent government had registered cases against hundreds of PTI workers and leaders over their protest against the regime change.

He said that in most of the cases, the complainants were the workers of PML-N.

He pointed out that the interior minister is also hurling threats on PTI leadership and the worst is that the government has withdrawn the security of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other leaders of PTI.

He requested the court to seek details of the cases pending against Murad Saeed with FIA and police in order to enable him to file pre-arrest bail in the relevant courts.

On the request of the counsel, the court restrained the FIA and police from taking any adverse action against Saeed until the receipt of the details of cases registered against him.

Meanwhile, IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb sought a report from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on PTI’s petition against the ban on coverage of Mr Khan on his court appearance.

Faisal Fareed Chaudhry, counsel for the petitioner, adopted before the court that the Pemra’s directive of banning the coverage of Mr Khan is against the political norms.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the government was supposed to take measures to counter violence in such events and imposing a ban on coverage was the least step.

The court adjourned further hearing for a fortnight.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2023

