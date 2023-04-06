DAWN.COM Logo

Shares at PSX rally over 600 points

Dawn.com Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 01:55pm

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rose sharply on Thursday with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 611.95 points, or 1.54 per cent, by 1:22 pm.

Raza Jafri, head of equity at Intermarket Securities, said the primary reason behind today’s rally was media reports that Saudi Arabia had confirmed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) its readiness to provide funds to Pakistan, a key condition set by the money lender for a direly needed staff-level agreement.

“Although it is still unconfirmed, this news has given something for investors to cling on to, as it has can help revive the IMF programme,” Jafri said.

“Oil exploration companies have led today’s rebound, in a belated catch up to the recent increase in international oil prices.”

