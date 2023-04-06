Resorts to be built along coast of Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan Coastal Development Authority (BCDA) will construct seven resorts under the public-private partnership on the coastal belt of Balochistan to promote tourism in the area.

The decision was taken at the BCDA governing body meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed various issues relating to fishermen and tourism and took some decisions about the use of the long coastal belt of the province.

The fisheries department secretary, Kazim Hussain Jatoi, briefed the meeting about the coastal authority and issues faced by the fisheries department and the fishermen.

The meeting decided to make permanent 28 employees of the department who had been recruited between 2012 and 2017 on contract basis.

The meeting decided to take action against officers and employees who had been inducted in the authority against rules and regulations.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief minister highlighted the issue of illegal recruitment of employees in the Balochistan Coastal Development Authority and said the government did not want to snatch jobs from the people as it believed in providing jobs to the people of Balochistan, but those officials who had been involved in such recruitments would face the music.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2023