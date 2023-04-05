DAWN.COM Logo

Fahd Husain resigns as PM’s aide

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 5, 2023 Updated April 5, 2023 07:19am

ISLAMABAD: After serving for almost a year as special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM), Fahd Husain on Tuesday stepped down from the position for personal reasons.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accepted his resignation and hailed his service as SAPM.

“I have stepped down as Special Assistant to PM after productive stint of a year. Grateful to PM Shehbaz for giving me opportunity to serve in public office. I witnessed first-hand how PM navigated multiple fault lines in tough times. None other could have done it better,” said Mr Husain in his tweet.

“Thank you for your service to the country, Fahd sb. As my special assistant on public policy & strategic communication, I greatly benefited from your wise counsel. I found you a wonderful team player & a great human being. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours,” the PM also tweeted.

Mr Husain, a senior journalist and television anchor, had joined the federal cabinet as SAPM on May 14, 2022.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2023

