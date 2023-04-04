Punjab home dept withdraws requisition for helipad upgrade

LAHORE: The Punjab home department has withdrawn its demand for Rs87.344 million for the upgrade of helipad for the prime minister at Model Town, Lahore.

The Punjab cabinet committee for legislative and business had earlier approved the release of funds for the upgrade of helipad having lights to enable the prime minister’s helicopter landing at the helipad in the night too.

Sources say the prime minister’s secretariat had conveyed the demand to the chief minister’s secretariat.

Consequently, the Punjab home department had presented Rs87.344m funds demand to the finance department on March 28 with a request that the amount should be deposited with the Deputy Commissioner Lahore’s Assan Assignment Account for upgrade of helipad for the prime minister at Model Town, Lahore. The budget estimates were made by the Civil Aviation Authority. However, the home department has now withdrawn its request for the funds.

Sources in the home department say the Punjab government had conveyed the federal government that it could not fund the project and the Centre could take the project forward from its own funding.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2023