April 04, 2023

Headmistress found guilty of sexual abuse at Australian school

AFP Published April 4, 2023 Updated April 4, 2023 06:54am
Melbourne: Sisters Elly Sapper (left), Nicole Meyer (centre) and Dassi Erlich (right) speak to the media outside the County Court on Monday after the trial of former school principal Malka Leifer.—AFP
Melbourne: Sisters Elly Sapper (left), Nicole Meyer (centre) and Dassi Erlich (right) speak to the media outside the County Court on Monday after the trial of former school principal Malka Leifer.—AFP

MELBOURNE: A former headmistress was found guilty on Monday of sexually assaulting two sisters at an ultra-orthodox Jewish school in Australia, 15 years after she escaped arrest by fleeing to Israel.

Malka Leifer was guilty on 18 charges, the jury said, including raping a student during a sleep-over and sexually assaulting a pupil during a school camp. She was cleared of a further nine charges.

Leifer was the principal of the Adass Israel School in Melbourne when she was first accused of sexual assault in 2008.

A dual Israeli-Australian citizen, Leifer fled to Israel before she could be arrested, sparking a drawn-out court battle spanning more than 70 extradition hearings.

The fugitive mother-of-eight was finally flown back to Australia in 2021 and was put on trial in February this year.

Prosecutors alleged during the trial that Leifer sexually assaulted three sisters who were studying at the Adass Israel School, which is part of a reclusive Jewish sect on the city’s outskirts.

After a seven-week trial, and seven days of deliberations, the jury convicted Leifer of sexually assaulting two of the sisters.

Leifer, who has maintained her innocence throughout, sat with her hands folded and stared straight ahead as the verdicts were read.

The court heard how Leifer had abused her high standing within the Adass community to prey on the sisters.

According to an indictment, Leifer raped one student in 2006 after inviting her home to “sleep over for kallah lessons” — a kind of pre-wedding etiquette class that includes sexual education.

On other occasions Leifer told the students she was preparing them to be wives, prosecutor Justin Lewis told the court in his opening statement. “This will help you for your wedding night,” Leifer said after one sexual assault, according to Lewis.

“This is what is good for you,” she allegedly said during another incident.

Leifer fled Australia in 2008 after one of the students confided in her therapist about the sexual assaults. She eventually settled in the ultra-orthodox Emmanuel settlement in the occupied West Bank. Australian police filed charges against Leifer in 2012 and requested her extradition from Israel two years later, sparking a lengthy legal saga.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2023

