DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2023

Stocks retreat on political uncertainty

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 4, 2023 Updated April 4, 2023 06:54am

KARACHI: Share prices rose initially on Monday, but pessimism soon overpowered the bulls and drove down the representative index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Arif Habib Ltd said a lack of investors’ involvement pushed the index into the red territory soon after the opening bell rang. Trading remained subdued for the rest of the session with prices swinging in both directions before closing on the lower side.

Investors chose to stay on the sidelines owing to the expectation about a policy rate hike in the Monetary Policy Committee’s meeting scheduled for Tuesday. Volumes on the mainboard dried up with third-tier companies dominating shares trading.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 39,889.90 points, down 110.93 points or 0.28 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume decreased 33.7pc to 74.4 million shares. The traded value went down 55.5pc to $6.2m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Telecard Ltd (17.8m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (3.7m shares), Pak Elektron Ltd (3.5m shares), the Bank of Punjab Ltd (3.5m shares) and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd (3.4m shares).

Sectors contributing negatively to the index performance were cement (46 points), fertiliser (28.2 points), commercial banking (27.4 points), oil marketing (21.1 points) and automobile assembling (19.3 points).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd (Rs100), Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd (Rs63.29), Khyber Textile Mills Ltd (Rs32.04), the Thal Industries Corporation Ltd (Rs19.84) and JDW Sugar Mills Ltd (Rs19).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd (Rs50), Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd (Rs48.90), Philip Morris Pakistan Ltd (Rs31.43), Shield Corporation Ltd (Rs20.57) and Bata Pakistan Ltd (Rs18.68).

Foreign investors were net buyers as they purchased shares worth $0.99m.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Verdict due
Updated 04 Apr, 2023

Verdict due

It is hoped that the CJP will find a way out of this crisis while keeping the integrity of his institution intact.
Communal riots
04 Apr, 2023

Communal riots

COMMUNAL violence during religious events, particularly processions, has a long history in the subcontinent, with...
Uptick in crimes
04 Apr, 2023

Uptick in crimes

IT is now becoming an annual tradition. Each year, with the advent of Ramazan, there is a marked increase in reports...
Politicising the judiciary
Updated 03 Apr, 2023

Politicising the judiciary

Nawaz Sharif needs to return to the people of Pakistan if he wishes to rule this country again.
Houses of horror
03 Apr, 2023

Houses of horror

THE idea behind correctional facilities should be the reformation of prisoners, especially those held for petty...
Stock market decline
03 Apr, 2023

Stock market decline

PAKISTAN’S slumping stock market continues to test the resolve of investors. That the PSX upheld its unenviable...