Nine including couple, Elite Force official, killed in separate incidents

KURRAM: Nine persons, including a couple and an official of the police’s Elite Force, were killed in separate incidents in different districts, police said on Sunday.

A man and his wife were shot dead over a petty issue in Pastawonay area of central Kurram. The deceased identified Mir Haji, 35, and his wife, were bringing firewood from a nearby forest when a relative opened fire on them. As a result, Mir Haji died on the spot, while his wife got serious injuries. She succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital.

The police registered an FIR against the suspected killer.

Meanwhile, two people were killed and five others injured when Luqmankhel and Khewaskhel tribes clashed over a land dispute in Parachinar, the district headquarters of Kurram.

District police officer Mohammad Imran said the tribes used heavy weapons during exchange of fire. He said seven people were injured, who were brought to the District Headquarters Hospital, Parachinar, where two of them, identified as Mumtaz Hussain and Nisar Hussain, succumbed to injuries.

A jirga and the district administration succeeded in making the warring tribes to cease fire.

In Mansehra, a man and his nephew were killed in Oghi over an old enmity on Sunday.

Oghi police station SHO Liaqat Shah said Mohammad Ali and his nephew, Osama Zaheer were on their way home in Rasheeda area when an armed group showed up on the spot and opened fire, leaving them seriously injured.

He said the locals rushed them to the Civil Hospital, Oghi, where doctors pronounced both of them dead.

The bodies were handed over to families after autopsy, he added.

SHO Shah said an old enmity was stated to be behind the double murder.

He said the police had arrested four accused, including Mohammad Mashal, his sons Waheed Mashal and Hamza Mashal, and his brother, Imtiaz.

In Haripur, a man allegedly shot dead his daughter over some trivial matter, police said on Sunday.

Saddar police quoted Zaitoon Bibi, a resident of Changiala village, as saying her daughter, Sumaira Bibi, 31, mother of a four-year-old, had been living with her parents for last three years after being divorced by her husband.

She said her husband, Ashraf, who was annoyed over his daughter’s divorce, often scolded her and held her responsible for the breakup.

She said on Saturday night, Ashraf asked her to contribute her share in the electricity bill, but she refused. The man got infuriated and used abusive language against his daughter, the complainant said.

On Sunday, she said Sumaira was offering morning prayers in her room when Ashraf went there with a 12-bore shotgun and opened fire on her.

She was shifted to the trauma centre, but doctors pronounced her dead, the complainant told the police.

In Abbottabad, a petty dispute claimed the life of an Elite Force official in Nawansher Township on Saturday.

SHO Nawansher police station Sardar Wajid said Tauqeer was shot dead by his cousins.

He said the police had arrested four accused, adding the body was shifted to Ayub Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

In Lower Dir, a youth identified as Salman Khan was killed when unidentified persons opened fire on him in Khadagzai area of Chakdara on Sunday.

The deceased’s father told the police his family had no enmity with anyone.

The Chakdara police registered a case.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2023