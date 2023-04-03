DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2023

Nine including couple, Elite Force official, killed in separate incidents

Dawn Report Published April 3, 2023 Updated April 3, 2023 07:01am

KURRAM: Nine persons, including a couple and an official of the police’s Elite Force, were killed in separate incidents in different districts, police said on Sunday.

A man and his wife were shot dead over a petty issue in Pastawonay area of central Kurram. The deceased identified Mir Haji, 35, and his wife, were bringing firewood from a nearby forest when a relative opened fire on them. As a result, Mir Haji died on the spot, while his wife got serious injuries. She succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital.

The police registered an FIR against the suspected killer.

Meanwhile, two people were killed and five others injured when Luqmankhel and Khewaskhel tribes clashed over a land dispute in Parachinar, the district headquarters of Kurram.

District police officer Mohammad Imran said the tribes used heavy weapons during exchange of fire. He said seven people were injured, who were brought to the District Headquarters Hospital, Parachinar, where two of them, identified as Mumtaz Hussain and Nisar Hussain, succumbed to injuries.

A jirga and the district administration succeeded in making the warring tribes to cease fire.

In Mansehra, a man and his nephew were killed in Oghi over an old enmity on Sunday.

Oghi police station SHO Liaqat Shah said Mohammad Ali and his nephew, Osama Zaheer were on their way home in Rasheeda area when an armed group showed up on the spot and opened fire, leaving them seriously injured.

He said the locals rushed them to the Civil Hospital, Oghi, where doctors pronounced both of them dead.

The bodies were handed over to families after autopsy, he added.

SHO Shah said an old enmity was stated to be behind the double murder.

He said the police had arrested four accused, including Mohammad Mashal, his sons Waheed Mashal and Hamza Mashal, and his brother, Imtiaz.

In Haripur, a man allegedly shot dead his daughter over some trivial matter, police said on Sunday.

Saddar police quoted Zaitoon Bibi, a resident of Changiala village, as saying her daughter, Sumaira Bibi, 31, mother of a four-year-old, had been living with her parents for last three years after being divorced by her husband.

She said her husband, Ashraf, who was annoyed over his daughter’s divorce, often scolded her and held her responsible for the breakup.

She said on Saturday night, Ashraf asked her to contribute her share in the electricity bill, but she refused. The man got infuriated and used abusive language against his daughter, the complainant said.

On Sunday, she said Sumaira was offering morning prayers in her room when Ashraf went there with a 12-bore shotgun and opened fire on her.

She was shifted to the trauma centre, but doctors pronounced her dead, the complainant told the police.

In Abbottabad, a petty dispute claimed the life of an Elite Force official in Nawansher Township on Saturday.

SHO Nawansher police station Sardar Wajid said Tauqeer was shot dead by his cousins.

He said the police had arrested four accused, adding the body was shifted to Ayub Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

In Lower Dir, a youth identified as Salman Khan was killed when unidentified persons opened fire on him in Khadagzai area of Chakdara on Sunday.

The deceased’s father told the police his family had no enmity with anyone.

The Chakdara police registered a case.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Politicising the judiciary
Updated 03 Apr, 2023

Politicising the judiciary

Nawaz Sharif needs to return to the people of Pakistan if he wishes to rule this country again.
Houses of horror
03 Apr, 2023

Houses of horror

THE idea behind correctional facilities should be the reformation of prisoners, especially those held for petty...
Stock market decline
03 Apr, 2023

Stock market decline

PAKISTAN’S slumping stock market continues to test the resolve of investors. That the PSX upheld its unenviable...
Stampede deaths
Updated 02 Apr, 2023

Stampede deaths

For the state, the distribution of food aid or cash needs to be streamlined and transparent.
Handover halted
02 Apr, 2023

Handover halted

SOMETIMES individuals and institutions need to be saved from themselves. The Lahore High Court’s ruling on Friday...
Flying out
02 Apr, 2023

Flying out

OUR aviation industry is once again in the midst of a crisis. The slashing of pilots’ salaries and a steep ...