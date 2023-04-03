DAWN.COM Logo

Barrick, GPA officials discuss minerals transport

Saleem Shahid Published April 3, 2023 Updated April 3, 2023 07:00am

QUETTA: The Canada-based Barrick Gold Corporation working on the Reko Diq project has met the officials of Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) and China Overseas Port Holding Company to discuss the transportation of copper and gold from the Reko Diq site to the port.

The meeting held in the port city of Gwadar on Sunday discussed feasible modes to transport minerals from Reko Diq in the Chagai district to the port.

The Gwadar Port Authority officials said a practical framework for using the port to export minerals was discussed in the meeting.

The transportation route from Reko Diq to the port and the possibility of setting up infrastructure to handle the minerals at the port was also discussed.

A proposal was also presented to build an industrial park in the Gwadar Free Zone North or Gwadar Smart Port City.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2023

