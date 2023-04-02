Okara police clueless about ‘missing’ schoolboy

OKARA: Police have so far failed to trace a Class IX student who allegedly went missing four days back at 11/1L village.

As per the first information report (FIR), 15-year-old Rizwan, a resident of 11/1L village, had gone to the local government high school, but did not return home.

Some locals told the complainant, Jafar Ali, Rizwan’s father, that they witnessed the boy in a van with some unidentified men.

After searching for the boy, Jafar reported the matter to police, getting registered a kidnap case under section 363 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against unidentified persons.

According to local sources, Rizwan had contacted his family on phone, through a landline number from Lahore, saying he would return in a couple of days.

The missing boy’s father had also contacted his relatives in Lahore to know about his son, but to no avail.

MURDERED: A man was allegedly stabbed to death, while his two brothers were injured, by their rivals over litigation at 24/2L village.

As per the FIR, registered by Sadar police, Farhan went to Barkat Wala Chowk to buy food for iftar, where he was attacked by the suspects, including Sarwar, Munawwar, Samiullah, Azeem, Mehmood, Fazal, Adnan, Usman and Faqir Hussain, who were carrying clubs and sharp-edged weapons.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2023