DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 25, 2023

SHRC wants action against police officer for curbing religious freedom

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 25, 2023 Updated March 25, 2023 10:48am

KARACHI: The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken notice of a police officer’s wrongful actions and recommended action against him to serve justice in the matter.

SHRC chairperson retired Justice Majida Rizvi took notice of a disturbing video circulating on social media that shows a policeman preventing a shopkeeper from displaying his community’s religious sentiments.

“The act goes against Article 20 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to profess and manage religious institutions. It also runs counter to a landmark judgement by former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani on minority rights issued on June 19, 2014,” she said.

Referring to the video, the SHRC chairperson called for holding the responsible police officer accountable for his actions.

Following SHRC’s intervention, the police officer was suspended pending further disciplinary action.

The SHRC has strongly condemned the police officer’s action and asked the Sukkur DIG and Ghotki SSP to review the case and take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator.

“Furthermore, the Sindh government must conduct an inquiry into the matter and ensure that justice is served,” it said.

“The SHRC reaffirms its commitment to protecting the fundamental rights of all citizens, regardless of their religion or beliefs.”

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Elusive deal
Updated 25 Mar, 2023

Elusive deal

The cost of ineptitude in dealing with the IMF will be brutal.
Orwellian schemes
Updated 25 Mar, 2023

Orwellian schemes

THE proposed task force to police social media for ‘anti-army’ content is a bad idea, simply because such vague...
Covid-19 on the rise
25 Mar, 2023

Covid-19 on the rise

IN a development that ought to be watched closely by the authorities, Covid-19 infections saw a sudden increase in a...
Delayed polls
Updated 24 Mar, 2023

Delayed polls

It is nothing less than a tragic betrayal of the people by the ECP.
Targeted killings
24 Mar, 2023

Targeted killings

DISTURBING echoes of a violent past have re-emerged in Karachi, and experience tells us that swift action is...
TB prevention
24 Mar, 2023

TB prevention

IF Pakistan is to achieve the target of effectively ending the tuberculosis epidemic in the country by 2035, as...