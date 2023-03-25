SHRC wants action against police officer for curbing religious freedom

KARACHI: The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken notice of a police officer’s wrongful actions and recommended action against him to serve justice in the matter.

SHRC chairperson retired Justice Majida Rizvi took notice of a disturbing video circulating on social media that shows a policeman preventing a shopkeeper from displaying his community’s religious sentiments.

“The act goes against Article 20 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to profess and manage religious institutions. It also runs counter to a landmark judgement by former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani on minority rights issued on June 19, 2014,” she said.

Referring to the video, the SHRC chairperson called for holding the responsible police officer accountable for his actions.

Following SHRC’s intervention, the police officer was suspended pending further disciplinary action.

The SHRC has strongly condemned the police officer’s action and asked the Sukkur DIG and Ghotki SSP to review the case and take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator.

“Furthermore, the Sindh government must conduct an inquiry into the matter and ensure that justice is served,” it said.

“The SHRC reaffirms its commitment to protecting the fundamental rights of all citizens, regardless of their religion or beliefs.”

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2023