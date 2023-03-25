AC ‘flees’ flour point to avoid protesters’ wrath in Taunsa

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The assistant commissioner (AC) and his guards had to flee a flour distribution centre set up at Sulaiman Stadium, Taunsa Sharif, to avoid the wrath of people who were angry over the denial of the commodity promised to them free of cost by the government.

According to eyewitnesses, a woman who was angry over the non-provision of the free flour at the centre pulled off the waistcoat of AC Amir Khan Jalbani — who was supervising the distribution process — and was manhandled by the officer’s guard.

Reacting to the incident, an angry mob pushed the guard, who fell onto the ground, while some of the protesters attacked the AC’s official vehicle and deflated its tyres.

The woman then started waving the AC’s waistcoat and shouted slogans against the government.

The eyewitnesses said the guard manhandled the woman as she refused to return the waistcoat.

Meanwhile, the AC managed to flee the scene to avoid the wrath of the mob, they said.

Later, a heavy police contingent reached the spot and got the stadium vacated after dispersing the protesters.

PROBE:

ACE’s Regional Director Khan Khurram Pervaiz has ordered an investigation against former provincial minister Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak and brothers Ali Raza Dareshak and Zulfikar Ali Dariehak for allegedly grabbing government lands and seizing their record as well. The three have been summoned for a hearing.

RAIN:

Heavy rain on the mountainous Sulaiman Range has caused flooding in drains.

Hailstorm and rain badly damaged the standing crops of wheat in the district.

An alert has been issued by Political Assistant of tehsil Koh Sulaiman Mushtaq Ahmed Tiwana in the tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan about the possible flood.

The Border Military Police have been deployed on the path of drains in the tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan.

