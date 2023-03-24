‘A cult following’: Asif warns violence triggered by Imran, his supporters to be countered by govt’s writ

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned on Friday that any sort of violence triggered by PTI Chairman Imran Khan or his “cult” followers would be countered by the power and writ of the government.

The minister passed these remarks during a conversation with foreign media correspondents in Islamabad today. The interaction comes as Pakistan grapples with multiple crises on the political and economical front.

Asif began the press conference by pointing out the “hypocrisy” of the incumbent setup’s arch-rival Imran. “His political journey started with a cipher — in which he had accused the US of conspiring against the PTI government.

“And today, Shireen Mazari has written a letter to the US for him […] the country he once accused of conspiracy … he is now seeking help from them,” he stated.

Asif claimed that the series of events that have taken place after the vote of no-confidence “shows the total sum of Imran’s journey — his dismissal from the government and now his SOS to the US for help”.

Referring to the events of the last few weeks, particularly the ex-premier’s appearance at the Federal Judicial Complex on March 18, Asif stated that nowhere in the world were such scenes witnessed that an accused had refused to appear before the court.

“And when he appears before the court, his attendance is marked while he is sitting in his car, his supporters mob the courts and intimidate them […] they (the courts) come under pressure and face threats.”

On the other hand, he continued, when the police were sent to Imran’s residence for arrests, officials were attacked with slings, petrol bombs, stones and sticks.

“This has never happened in Pakistan before. Even during Imran’s regime, and in the past too, opposition leaders were arrested and they surrendered in a dignified manner.

“Whatever victimisation took place, they never physically contested their arrest, never abused or maligned the courts,” the minister stressed.

He recalled that during the PTI government’s tenure, the entire leadership of the PML-N was put behind bars, but such resistance was not seen.

“I was picked up from the Embassy road and jailed for almost six months. It has been almost three years but my wife still appears in court. The victimisation of the opposition [during Imran’s government] was unprecedented.”

However, he contended that the coalition government never opted for such tactics, nor has it violated the law or the Constitution at any point.

Asif further pointed out that the coalition was governing the country under circumstances that were very different — administratively, financially and politically“.

“We do realise that the political capital that we had when we took over or when we moved towards the no-confidence movement has depleted and we have paid that cost.

“We had the option to dissolve the assemblies and announce elections, but we were in the middle of negotiating with the IMF (International Monetary Fund). An interim government perhaps could not do that as effectively as an empowered and elected government in power could,” he added.

Asif stated that the government was handling crises every day, which he said were precipitated by Imran, and hoped that they would emerge out of them successfully.

