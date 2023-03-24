DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan Day parade rescheduled for tomorrow

Agencies Published March 24, 2023 Updated March 24, 2023 09:32am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Day military parade, which was to be held on Thursday, was postponed due to weather conditions and will now be held on Saturday (tomorrow).

The military parade is observed each year on March 23. The event is at the centre of celebrations to commemorate the 1940 Lahore Resolution when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British-ruled India.

The parade will be held at the President House, the presidency said.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army decided to hold the annual parade of the armed forces on a limited scale, joining the government’s austerity drive that aims at warding off the economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the nation celebrated its 83rd Pakistan Day on Thursday with a renewed commitment to work hard to make the South Asian nation into a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals. Change of guard ceremonies were held at the mausoleums of Allama Iqbal in Lahore and Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after fajr prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The national flag was hoisted on all the main government and private buildings across the country. State broadcaster and mainstream media aired special programmes and documentaries.

Masses all over the country renewed the pledge to work hard in their respective fields for the progress, peace, and prosperity of the country and give every sacrifice for the defence and protection of the motherland.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2023

