Shangla cricketer stabbed to death by friend

SHANGLA: A local cricketer was stabbed to death by his close friend after quarrel regarding formation of teams for a tournament in Nem Kallay area of Puran tehsil here on Wednesday.

Usman Munir, the SHO of Aloch Puran police station, told Dawn that 22-year-old Maaz Ali was a famous cricketer of the area and used to accompany the suspect, Habibullah. He said that the deceased quarrelled with his friend over formation of teams. He added that the suspect hit him in the chest with a knife.

He was shifted to Pir Mohammad Shaheed hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police lodged an FIR and arrested the suspect.

Fazal Subhan Afghani, a teacher of the deceased, told Dawn that Maaz was an obedient student and his murder left the entire village in deep sorrow. He said that he was popular for his unique bowling.

DRIVE: The administration launched a cleanliness drive in different parts of the district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Hassan Abid inaugurated the drive. In the first phase of the drive, the cleaning of water tanks of public health department, being used by locals, was started.

The deputy commissioner said that several water tanks were cleaned with the help of public health department. He said that the drive would continue for long and all the relevant departments would be involved in it.

He said that in the second phase of the drive, the relevant teams would carry out cleanliness of public places to ensure hazard-free environment in the district.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023