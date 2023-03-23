PTI lawmaker granted bail in two cases

KARACHI: An antiterrorism court on Wednesday granted bail to interned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Arsalan Taj Ghumman in two cases of arson and rioting.

MPA Ghumman has been booked and arrested in cases pertaining to an alleged attack on the office of the deputy commissioner-Keamari over a delay in announcement of results of some union committees as well as staging sit-ins against a police action outside former prime minister Imran Khan`s Lahore residence.

On Wednesday, the ATC-XV judge granted him bail subject to furnishing a surety of Rs50,000 in each case.

The court issued a notice to the investigating officer directing him to produce the police file on March 24 when the case would take up the bail application of another detained PTI MPA, Shah Nawaz Jadoon, who was arrested for staging a protest sit-in at the Native Jetty Bridge earlier this month.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh of the PTI and several others have been booked in identical cases but got pre-arrest bail.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023