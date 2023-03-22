Firing on PML-N man’s house: Wajahat, son booked in yet another case

GUJRAT: Police have booked former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and his son Musa Elahi in yet another case of firing on the house of a Gujrat PML-N vice president Muhammad Ali Gujjar, who is also a complainant in an earlier case lodged against them.

However, in the fresh case a close aide of Mr Wajahat and former Gujrat Tehsil Nazim Saadat Nawaz Ajnala, his son Dr Shahnawaz Ajnala, an aspirant for the PTI ticket for PP-31, three other nominated suspects and six unidentified persons have also been nominated.

The case has been lodged with the Karinawala police station under sections 324, 148, 149 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The complainant said in the FIR that he had been an elected member of Gujrat district council and ex-chairman of Hajiwala union council. He added that he had political rivalry with Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Musa Elahi and Saadat Nawaz etc.

He said on February 11, 2022, some “notorious criminals”, including Jamshed and Ahsan etc, along with six unidentified suspects, opened indiscriminate fire on house at Hajiwala with sophisticated weapons and threatened to teach him a lesson for lodging a case against the former federal minister on February 2 the last.

However, he said, he and other people present there saved their lives by fleeing to other side of the house.

Chaudhry Wajahat and Musa Elahi are on an interim bail till March 27 in an earlier case registered against them at Karianwala police station. The father and son had also gone to the police station for recording their statements to join the police investigation in the earlier case pertaining to Kotla Civil Hospital clash.

Ghalib Market police of Lahore had also registered a case against Mr Wajahat and his son and they were later granted bail by Gujranwala Anti Terrorism Court.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2023