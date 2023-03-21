Russia scrambles fighter as US bombers ‘neared border’

MOSCOW: Russia scrambled an SU-35 fighter jet over the Baltic Sea on Monday after two US strategic bombers flew in the direction of the Russian border, but then left, according to the defence ministry in Moscow.

“On March 20, radar facilities of the air defence forces of the Western military district on duty over the Baltic Sea detected two air targets flying in the direction of the Russian Federation’s state border,” the ministry said on Telegram.

It said the targets were US Air Force B52H strategic bombers.

It said an SU-35 fighter jet took to the air in order to prevent a border violation, and added: “After the foreign military aircraft moved away from the Russian Federation state border, the Russian fighter returned to its base airfield.”

