DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 21, 2023

Russia scrambles fighter as US bombers ‘neared border’

Reuters Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 10:07am

MOSCOW: Russia scrambled an SU-35 fighter jet over the Baltic Sea on Monday after two US strategic bombers flew in the direction of the Russian border, but then left, according to the defence ministry in Moscow.

“On March 20, radar facilities of the air defence forces of the Western military district on duty over the Baltic Sea detected two air targets flying in the direction of the Russian Federation’s state border,” the ministry said on Telegram.

It said the targets were US Air Force B52H strategic bombers.

It said an SU-35 fighter jet took to the air in order to prevent a border violation, and added: “After the foreign military aircraft moved away from the Russian Federation state border, the Russian fighter returned to its base airfield.”

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The fault in our political stars

The fault in our political stars

Partisan caretakers, cold shoulder from ‘friendly countries’ and constitutional sleight of hand have placed Pakistan in the eye of a perfect storm.

Opinion

Editorial

Petroleum subsidy
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Petroleum subsidy

The govt seems more interested in reviving its political capital through ad hoc measures rather than fixing economy.
Country on edge
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Country on edge

In this war of petty egos, ordinary people cannot continue to suffer.
Afghan funding cut
21 Mar, 2023

Afghan funding cut

AS the world grapples with multiple crises, the miseries of the people of Afghanistan seem to have been relegated to...
Trading for peace
Updated 20 Mar, 2023

Trading for peace

It remains to be seen whether the current army leadership pursues Bajwa doctrine for Pak-India peace or has other ideas.
A thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2023

A thrilling finish

IT was a Pakistan Super League final that had everything: thrills and spills, enthralling drama and a tantalisingly...
Covid-19 threat
20 Mar, 2023

Covid-19 threat

THE National Command and Operation Centre’s recent recommendation that people wear masks at crowded public places...