Yemen warring parties agree to swap prisoners

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthi rebels and the internationally recognised government have agreed to swap more than 880 prisoners during negotiations in Switzerland, both sides said on Monday, in another hopeful sign as efforts accelerate to end the war.

The agreed exchange comes after Saudi Arabia and Iran, who back opposing sides in the conflict, this month moved towards restoring diplomatic ties after a seven-year rupture.

“An agreement has been reached to implement a (prisoner) swap” that will see more than 880 people released in total, said Abdul Qader al-Murtada, the leading Houthi delegate to the Geneva talks, according to the rebel’s Al-Masirah TV channel.

The exchange is set to take place within weeks, he said. Under the agreement, the Houthis will release 181 detainees, including Saudi and Sudanese nationals, in exchange for 706 prisoners, said Murtada, who heads the Houthi’s National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs. Sudanese soldiers have taken part in the Saudi-led coalition.

“The swap will be implemented after three weeks,” Murtada said.

Majed Fadail, a member of the Yemeni government’s delegation, said that the Houthis would release former defence minister Mahmoud al-Subaihi and other officials, as well as four journalists. A Yemeni government official, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the press, said 15 Saudi citizens and three Sudanese nationals were among those to be freed.

March 21st, 2023