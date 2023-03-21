DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 21, 2023

Yemen warring parties agree to swap prisoners

AFP Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 06:59am

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthi rebels and the internationally recognised government have agreed to swap more than 880 prisoners during negotiations in Switzerland, both sides said on Monday, in another hopeful sign as efforts accelerate to end the war.

The agreed exchange comes after Saudi Arabia and Iran, who back opposing sides in the conflict, this month moved towards restoring diplomatic ties after a seven-year rupture.

“An agreement has been reached to implement a (prisoner) swap” that will see more than 880 people released in total, said Abdul Qader al-Murtada, the leading Houthi delegate to the Geneva talks, according to the rebel’s Al-Masirah TV channel.

The exchange is set to take place within weeks, he said. Under the agreement, the Houthis will release 181 detainees, including Saudi and Sudanese nationals, in exchange for 706 prisoners, said Murtada, who heads the Houthi’s National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs. Sudanese soldiers have taken part in the Saudi-led coalition.

“The swap will be implemented after three weeks,” Murtada said.

Majed Fadail, a member of the Yemeni government’s delegation, said that the Houthis would release former defence minister Mahmoud al-Subaihi and other officials, as well as four journalists. A Yemeni government official, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the press, said 15 Saudi citizens and three Sudanese nationals were among those to be freed.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The fault in our political stars

The fault in our political stars

Partisan caretakers, cold shoulder from ‘friendly countries’ and constitutional sleight of hand have placed Pakistan in the eye of a perfect storm.

Opinion

Editorial

Petroleum subsidy
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Petroleum subsidy

The govt seems more interested in reviving its political capital through ad hoc measures rather than fixing economy.
Country on edge
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Country on edge

In this war of petty egos, ordinary people cannot continue to suffer.
Afghan funding cut
21 Mar, 2023

Afghan funding cut

AS the world grapples with multiple crises, the miseries of the people of Afghanistan seem to have been relegated to...
Trading for peace
Updated 20 Mar, 2023

Trading for peace

It remains to be seen whether the current army leadership pursues Bajwa doctrine for Pak-India peace or has other ideas.
A thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2023

A thrilling finish

IT was a Pakistan Super League final that had everything: thrills and spills, enthralling drama and a tantalisingly...
Covid-19 threat
20 Mar, 2023

Covid-19 threat

THE National Command and Operation Centre’s recent recommendation that people wear masks at crowded public places...