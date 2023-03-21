DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 21, 2023

Man carrying heroin-filled capsules in his stomach held in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 11:05am

PESHAWAR: The excise department’s narcotics control wing on Monday arrested a man and recovered heroin-filled capsules from his stomach.

The department had received information about a person having reached Haji Camp bus terminal in order to travel to the federal capital.

“We started tracing the man and found him near Haji Camp bus terminal,” a senior excise official said, adding that the accused, Mohammad Akram, a resident of Chiniot, Punjab, planned to travel to Islamabad and then to the United Kingdom.

The official said during initial investigation, the accused said he was carrying drugs in his stomach, after which he was shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital, where three capsules containing around 180 grams of heroin were recovered from his body.

A case was registered against him at the excise police station.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The fault in our political stars

The fault in our political stars

Partisan caretakers, cold shoulder from ‘friendly countries’ and constitutional sleight of hand have placed Pakistan in the eye of a perfect storm.

Opinion

Editorial

Petroleum subsidy
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Petroleum subsidy

The govt seems more interested in reviving its political capital through ad hoc measures rather than fixing economy.
Country on edge
Updated 21 Mar, 2023

Country on edge

In this war of petty egos, ordinary people cannot continue to suffer.
Afghan funding cut
21 Mar, 2023

Afghan funding cut

AS the world grapples with multiple crises, the miseries of the people of Afghanistan seem to have been relegated to...
Trading for peace
Updated 20 Mar, 2023

Trading for peace

It remains to be seen whether the current army leadership pursues Bajwa doctrine for Pak-India peace or has other ideas.
A thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2023

A thrilling finish

IT was a Pakistan Super League final that had everything: thrills and spills, enthralling drama and a tantalisingly...
Covid-19 threat
20 Mar, 2023

Covid-19 threat

THE National Command and Operation Centre’s recent recommendation that people wear masks at crowded public places...