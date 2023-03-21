Man carrying heroin-filled capsules in his stomach held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The excise department’s narcotics control wing on Monday arrested a man and recovered heroin-filled capsules from his stomach.

The department had received information about a person having reached Haji Camp bus terminal in order to travel to the federal capital.

“We started tracing the man and found him near Haji Camp bus terminal,” a senior excise official said, adding that the accused, Mohammad Akram, a resident of Chiniot, Punjab, planned to travel to Islamabad and then to the United Kingdom.

The official said during initial investigation, the accused said he was carrying drugs in his stomach, after which he was shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital, where three capsules containing around 180 grams of heroin were recovered from his body.

A case was registered against him at the excise police station.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2023