Primary school set up near Reko Diq

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 10:54am

QUETTA: Barrick Gold Corporation, which signed an agreement with the Balochistan government for launching work on the Reko Diq copper-cum-gold project, has commenced its social investment programme and established a school to give free education to the children of the communities living in the area.

The school was inaugurated in Humai village near the Reko Diq area where more projects were proposed under the social investment programme.

Barrick Gold’s country head Ali Ehsan Rind, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony, said the company believed in being a genuine partner to the host communities, effecting real change and building stronger and more sustainable communities.

“Our focus on education will continue, and the Humai Primary School is planned to be upgraded in phases. Additionally, access to education in three nearby villages and in Nokundi is planned to start this year,” Mr Rind said.

