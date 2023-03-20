Huge cache of arms, IEDs seized in Chaman

QUETTA: Security forces have seized a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from a militants’ hideout during a search operation in the border town of Chaman, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Rehman Kahul area of Chaman to clear a suspected hideout of militants linked to recent violent incidents, including the planting of IEDs in Chaman and surrounding areas.

It said that as a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, “a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces along with CTD [the counterterrorism department] were inducted”.

The security forces then combed the area, recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs.

“Pakistan Army in step with nation remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2023