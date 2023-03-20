DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2023

Huge cache of arms, IEDs seized in Chaman

Saleem Shahid Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 07:01am

QUETTA: Security forces have seized a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from a militants’ hideout during a search operation in the border town of Chaman, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Rehman Kahul area of Chaman to clear a suspected hideout of militants linked to recent violent incidents, including the planting of IEDs in Chaman and surrounding areas.

It said that as a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, “a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces along with CTD [the counterterrorism department] were inducted”.

The security forces then combed the area, recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs.

“Pakistan Army in step with nation remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trading for peace
Updated 20 Mar, 2023

Trading for peace

It remains to be seen whether the current army leadership pursues Bajwa doctrine for Pak-India peace or has other ideas.
A thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2023

A thrilling finish

IT was a Pakistan Super League final that had everything: thrills and spills, enthralling drama and a tantalisingly...
Covid-19 threat
20 Mar, 2023

Covid-19 threat

THE National Command and Operation Centre’s recent recommendation that people wear masks at crowded public places...
Desperate moves
Updated 19 Mar, 2023

Desperate moves

By succumbing to politics of expediency, the government has shot itself in the foot.
Food out of reach
19 Mar, 2023

Food out of reach

THE month of fasting is a difficult period for low- to middle-income people across the country because of the impact...
Polio case
19 Mar, 2023

Polio case

PAKISTAN has faced another setback in its ongoing struggle to eradicate polio from the country. A three-year-old ...