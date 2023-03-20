Public gatherings banned in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The local administration on Sunday imposed Section 144, banning gatherings of more than five persons across the Peshawar district.

A notification issued from the office of deputy commissioner Shah Fahad said that the ban would come into force forthwith and would remain enforced for a period five days unless modified or withdrawn.

It said that the district administration had received information from respective law enforcement agencies that it was imperative to take extraordinary measures in order to maintain law and order and to prevent breach of peace in the provincial capital.

The notification stated that there was also an apprehension that gathering of five or more persons might create law and order situation and result into any mishap by way of terrorist/militant activity.

It also said that anyone found violating the order would be proceeded against under the Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2023