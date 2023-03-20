DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2023

Public gatherings banned in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 07:02am

PESHAWAR: The local administration on Sunday imposed Section 144, banning gatherings of more than five persons across the Peshawar district.

A notification issued from the office of deputy commissioner Shah Fahad said that the ban would come into force forthwith and would remain enforced for a period five days unless modified or withdrawn.

It said that the district administration had received information from respective law enforcement agencies that it was imperative to take extraordinary measures in order to maintain law and order and to prevent breach of peace in the provincial capital.

The notification stated that there was also an apprehension that gathering of five or more persons might create law and order situation and result into any mishap by way of terrorist/militant activity.

It also said that anyone found violating the order would be proceeded against under the Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trading for peace
Updated 20 Mar, 2023

Trading for peace

It remains to be seen whether the current army leadership pursues Bajwa doctrine for Pak-India peace or has other ideas.
A thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2023

A thrilling finish

IT was a Pakistan Super League final that had everything: thrills and spills, enthralling drama and a tantalisingly...
Covid-19 threat
20 Mar, 2023

Covid-19 threat

THE National Command and Operation Centre’s recent recommendation that people wear masks at crowded public places...
Desperate moves
Updated 19 Mar, 2023

Desperate moves

By succumbing to politics of expediency, the government has shot itself in the foot.
Food out of reach
19 Mar, 2023

Food out of reach

THE month of fasting is a difficult period for low- to middle-income people across the country because of the impact...
Polio case
19 Mar, 2023

Polio case

PAKISTAN has faced another setback in its ongoing struggle to eradicate polio from the country. A three-year-old ...