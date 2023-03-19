SCBA slams ‘illegal raid’ on Imran’s Lahore residence

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has condemned ‘illegal raid’ on the Lahore residence of former premier Imran Khan.

The action was against ‘all principles of fairness and justice’, said the statement issued by SCBA Presi­dent Abid S. Zuberi and Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir.

The statement regretted that such disproportionate and excessive use of force by law enforcement agencies cannot be justified in any democratic and civilised society.

The activity was intentionally carried out at a time when ex-premier’s wife was alone at their residence and therefore such brutal use of force by state institutions to implement a search warrant was ‘unjustifiable’.

The SCBA also called upon all stakeholders to sit together and resolve all political differences through peaceful means.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2023