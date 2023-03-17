Chinese group plans industrial park in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Comm­erce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday appreciated the plans of a Chinese group for setting up an industrial park in Pakistan.

A Chinese delegation headed by Shandong Xinxu Group Corporation chairman Hou Jianxin during a meeting with the commerce minister discussed its investment plans.

Mr Jianxin said he came up with the vision to establish an industrial park in Pakistan to get benefit from the decision of the Shandong government, a Chinese province intending to shift its industry to Pakistan.

The park will serve as a focal point for all the industrial requirements of Pakistan from China and vice versa, the chairman added.

Mr Qamar appreciated the Shandong government’s decision to shift its industry to Pakistan which would not only attract foreign investments but would also create job opportunities.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2023