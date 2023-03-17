Woman, three daughters shot dead in Mansehra village

MANSEHRA: A woman and her three daughters were killed when unidentified men opened firing in their house in Kot village here on Thursday night.

“We have shifted bodies to the civil hospital and handed them over to their family on completion of the autopsy,” DSP Oghi Javed Khan told reporters.

The incident occurred in Kot village near Oghi town when an armed group allegedly barged into the house of Ruqia Bibi and opened indiscriminate fire leaving all the four inmates seriously injured.

The police rushed the injured to the civil hospital Oghi, where doctors pronounced Ruqia Bibi and her daughters, one of them married and two minors, dead, whose ages are between 8 to 10 years.

Zulfiqar Khan, a resident of Kot village, told reporters that the villagers were offering Isha prayers in the nearby mosque when they heard gunshots.

“We rushed tothe spot and found four bodies lying in a pool of blood. We informed the police, which reached there and shifted them to the hospital,” he said.

Another local said that Ruqia’s elder daughter, who was among the dead, had returned home after developing some differences with her husband.

DPO Javed said that none of the male family members was home when the incident took place. “We are yet to confirm the motive behind the murders,” he said.

