DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 17, 2023

Woman, three daughters shot dead in Mansehra village

Nisar Ahmad Khan Published March 17, 2023 Updated March 17, 2023 07:14am

MANSEHRA: A woman and her three daughters were killed when unidentified men opened firing in their house in Kot village here on Thursday night.

“We have shifted bodies to the civil hospital and handed them over to their family on completion of the autopsy,” DSP Oghi Javed Khan told reporters.

The incident occurred in Kot village near Oghi town when an armed group allegedly barged into the house of Ruqia Bibi and opened indiscriminate fire leaving all the four inmates seriously injured.

The police rushed the injured to the civil hospital Oghi, where doctors pronounced Ruqia Bibi and her daughters, one of them married and two minors, dead, whose ages are between 8 to 10 years.

Zulfiqar Khan, a resident of Kot village, told reporters that the villagers were offering Isha prayers in the nearby mosque when they heard gunshots.

“We rushed tothe spot and found four bodies lying in a pool of blood. We informed the police, which reached there and shifted them to the hospital,” he said.

Another local said that Ruqia’s elder daughter, who was among the dead, had returned home after developing some differences with her husband.

DPO Javed said that none of the male family members was home when the incident took place. “We are yet to confirm the motive behind the murders,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Anti-Muslim bigotry
17 Mar, 2023

Anti-Muslim bigotry

IN a civilised world, there can be no place for hatred and violence based on race, religion, ethnicity, etc. ...
Innocence lost
Updated 17 Mar, 2023

Innocence lost

It is a shame that powerful people are willing to risk radicalising the youth rather than reconsidering the inflexible positions they have taken.
Low-paid workers
17 Mar, 2023

Low-paid workers

THE findings of a new global ILO study that 29pc of key workers in essential services, covering health, cleaning and...
Terrible optics
Updated 16 Mar, 2023

Terrible optics

PML-N would be harming itself by choosing undemocratic means to regain power.
Medicine shortage
16 Mar, 2023

Medicine shortage

PATIENTS across the country are facing a growing shortage of various drugs, including life-saving medicines, as...
Karachi LG delay
16 Mar, 2023

Karachi LG delay

TWO months after local government polls were finally held in Karachi, the metropolis is no closer to having a...