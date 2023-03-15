Pakistan ‘on edge’: How international media covered the Zaman Park clashes

As the PTI said its party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore is “under extreme attack” by law enforcement agencies, who have been there since yesterday to arrest him, the ongoing stalemate between the forces and party supporters not only disrupted Pakistan’s political landscape but also made waves across the international media.

With headlines highlighting the violence outside Imran’s residence and Imran’s half-hearted will to give in to the police demand, the coverage painted the PTI chief facing a rocky path — albeit accompanied by considerable support from his party workers.

CNN‘s headline described the country as “on edge” while its coverage included Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s refutation of government involvement in the arrest along with Imran’s allegation of charges being politically motivated.

BBC followed suit with their story on Imran “decrying arrest attempt”, describing the situation outside the compound as “tense”.

Meanwhile, Qatar-based Al Jazeera closely followed the goings on with a live blog on “Pakistan’s political turmoil” along with an interview that is still placed as the top story in Asia.

Notably, Al Jazeera‘s above-mentioned stories and a third one focusing on the clashes highlighted Imran’s stance in the headlines visible on their Asia homepage.

Similarly, The Indian Express has been running a live blog as well since yesterday, providing a detailed look into the ongoing clashes.

Separately, Sky News’ coverage consisted of their interview with Imran via a video call, with their headline conveying Imran’s readiness for arrest.

The Telegraph portrayed the police as determined to arrest the former premier as they clashed “with thousands of his supporters”. It narrated his supporters fighting “pitched battles with security forces” and the “police wielding batons [that] tried to storm through the crowd”.

The Telegraph‘s coverage also included Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s vow to arrest Imran yesterday and President Arif Alvi’s statement that the “attempted raid reflected poorly on the current government”.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency described the clashes: “Hundreds of riot police, backed by water cannons and armoured personnel carriers, were seen proceeding towards the former premier’s heavily fortified residence in a high-end Lahore neighbourhood as stick-wielding supporters pelted them with stones.”

A separate story by Anadolu Agency highlighted the public support for Imran as “protests erupt[ed] across Pakistan”.

Citing local media outlets, it stated that “protesters blocked roads and staged sit-ins in Islamabad, the commercial capital Karachi and the garrison city of Rawalpindi as well as in other cities across the country including Lahore, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda and Faisalabad”.

Bloomberg described the PTI supporters as “battling” police while the incident “deepen[ed] a political crisis that is overshadowing the nation’s economic turmoil”.

Other international media outlets, including Scroll.in and TRT World, also gave an account of the clashes.

At the time of publishing this story, CNN has updated its headline.