Islamabad police arrive at Imran’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore to ‘arrest’ PTI chief

Armoured police vehicles arrived outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Tuesday as a senior Islamabad police official said that police intended to arrest the ex-premier.

Dawn.com’s correspondent present at the scene said Mall Road had been blocked and a number of PTI workers had gathered outside Zaman Park.

View this post on Instagram

PTI’s official Twitter account also called on supporters and workers to gather outside Zaman Park and to remain peaceful.

Clad in riot control gear, Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari told reporters that officials had gathered outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence to take the PTI chief into custody as there were outstanding warrants for his arrest.

However, the police official declined to divulge the details of the case in which Islamabad police was acting against Imran. “Of course, we know of the case but why should we discuss [such] details?”

While police refrained from commenting on the case in which it was acting against the PTI chief, the development comes a day after an Islamabad district and sessions court again issued arrest warrants for Imran after he persistently skipped hearings in the Toshakhana case. The court had also directed police to present the ex-premier in court by March 18.

When asked where Imran would be taken once he was arrested, Bukhari said: “Let it first happen, then God willing we will keep you informed.”

Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari speaks to the media. — DawnNewsTV

He asserted that police had arrived to “serve the lawful process”, adding that he expected that others would cooperate with the officials in this regard.

He said that he expected the people not to take the law into their own hands and would also announce it to the public gathered outside Imran’s residence.

When asked whether police would take action if the situation descended into chaos, he said: “Yes of course, if someone takes the law into their hands then we will act in accordance with the law.”

Bukhari was also asked whether the capital’s police force had been camped out in Lahore for the past week, to which he replied that these were their own “procedural details”.

‘Will challenge warrants’

PTI’s Hassaan Niazi spoke to the media outside Zaman Park and said that the party would receive Imran’s arrest warrants and challenge them in the high court. He said the party “did not trust” the police.

He further said that police had been informed that workers were “angry” after the death of Zille Shah. He further said that he told the police that he would “check Imran’s availability” and get back to them.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Farrukh Habib shared footage of officials outside Zaman Park. He said that Imran’s life was in danger yet situations were being created behind the scenes so that another attempt on the ex-premier’s life could be carried out.

“Appearing before a court in F-8 is no less than a death trap,” he said.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, in an apparent reference to the coalition government, said the entire group had looted the Toshakhana yet police were only seeking Imran’s arrest.

More to follow