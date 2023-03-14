FC Balochistan reviews security situation

QUETTA: A jirga was organised by Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) with local elders in Kahan area of the province to discuss security situation in the area along with other issues, on Monday.

Free Ramazan packages and medicines among the needy people and patients of the area were also distributed on the occasion.

The tribal elders appreciated the welfare measures taken by FC and reiterated their full support for security forces in maintaining peace.

The FC officials told the jirga that soldiers would continue to visit Kahan and adjoining areas so that terrorists do not get a chance to flourish in the area again.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2023