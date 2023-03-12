NA body to take up bill suggesting strict punishment for kite flyers, manufacturers

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior is set to take up a heavy legislative agenda containing 15 bills which includes a crucial legislation seeking complete ban on kite flying in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and suggesting stern punishment to the violators.

The Prohibition of Kite Flying Bill 2021 that had been moved by James Iqbal, a minority member belonging to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) as a private member bill some two years back, has been placed on the agenda of the committee meeting to be held on March 14.

Mr Iqbal had stated that he was tabling the bill aimed at saving precious human lives as well as public and private properties of the residents of the capital city by ensuring strict ban on manufacturing of kites and its metallic strings, its selling, buying and usage.

According to him, the bill has been introduced in accordance with Article 9 of the Constitution which ensures that no person shall be deprived of life or liberty.

The MNA is of the view that by introducing exemplary punishments, the law enforcing departments will perform better to eliminate illegal kite flying under the zero-tolerance policy.

Through the bill, the mover has suggested that those found manufacturing kites or Maanjha (chemical string) can face imprisonment of up to 10 years, which shall not be less than five years or a fine from Rs500,000 to Rs1 million.

Similarly, Mr Iqbal has proposed up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine upto Rs100,000 for those found “to possess, transport or deliver any kite or sharp maanjha.”

For those found selling or buying kites, the bill has suggested imprisonment upto 10 years or a fine upto Rs1 million. Under the proposed law, the kite flyers can face upto 10-year imprisonment or Rs2 million fine.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon said that at present the administration had to impose a ban on kite flying under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the absence of a law prohibiting the kite flying and its manufacturing.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2023