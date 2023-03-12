DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 12, 2023

NA body to take up bill suggesting strict punishment for kite flyers, manufacturers

Amir Wasim Published March 12, 2023 Updated March 12, 2023 07:14am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior is set to take up a heavy legislative agenda containing 15 bills which includes a crucial legislation seeking complete ban on kite flying in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and suggesting stern punishment to the violators.

The Prohibition of Kite Flying Bill 2021 that had been moved by James Iqbal, a minority member belonging to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) as a private member bill some two years back, has been placed on the agenda of the committee meeting to be held on March 14.

Mr Iqbal had stated that he was tabling the bill aimed at saving precious human lives as well as public and private properties of the residents of the capital city by ensuring strict ban on manufacturing of kites and its metallic strings, its selling, buying and usage.

According to him, the bill has been introduced in accordance with Article 9 of the Constitution which ensures that no person shall be deprived of life or liberty.

The MNA is of the view that by introducing exemplary punishments, the law enforcing departments will perform better to eliminate illegal kite flying under the zero-tolerance policy.

Through the bill, the mover has suggested that those found manufacturing kites or Maanjha (chemical string) can face imprisonment of up to 10 years, which shall not be less than five years or a fine from Rs500,000 to Rs1 million.

Similarly, Mr Iqbal has proposed up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine upto Rs100,000 for those found “to possess, transport or deliver any kite or sharp maanjha.”

For those found selling or buying kites, the bill has suggested imprisonment upto 10 years or a fine upto Rs1 million. Under the proposed law, the kite flyers can face upto 10-year imprisonment or Rs2 million fine.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon said that at present the administration had to impose a ban on kite flying under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the absence of a law prohibiting the kite flying and its manufacturing.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beijing breakthrough
Updated 12 Mar, 2023

Beijing breakthrough

For the sake of their people and the Muslim world, both sides need to make it work.
Pollution policy
12 Mar, 2023

Pollution policy

A NATIONAL policy on combating air pollution has been long overdue. With Pakistan’s largest cities regularly...
Costly Haj
12 Mar, 2023

Costly Haj

FOR millions across the Muslim world, performing Haj is the dream of a lifetime, and many people save money for the...
Waiting for IMF
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Waiting for IMF

Islamabad has a long history of breaking promises it made to the IMF over 23 programmes in seven decades.
Breach of duty
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Breach of duty

DESPITE the recent Supreme Court verdict, the PDM government seems intent on preventing or, at the very least,...
Riverine gangs
11 Mar, 2023

Riverine gangs

THE riverine areas where the borders of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan meet have long been a haven for criminal ...