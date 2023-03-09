Govt raises Rs1.56tr at higher rates

KARACHI: The government on Wednesday raised Rs1.5 trillion through an auction of market treasury bills but the bids pattern made it clear that the interest rate still has space to move upwards.

However, the government remained short of the auction target of Rs1.8tr failing to fully retire an amount of Rs1.785tr matured the same day.

This was the first T-bill auction after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had to increase its policy rate by 300 basis points in an off-cycle review on March 2 due to an unexpected hike in cut-off yields by the government in the Feb 22 auction.

The SBP reported that investors offered the highest amount of Rs1.919tr for three-month papers, but the government picked Rs1.505tr at 20.99pc, an increase of 105 basis points.

The investors’ huge interest in short-term papers suggests that they are anticipating a further hike in T-bills yields in the coming weeks or months.

It is considered that the 300bps hike in the SBP policy rate was an outcome of the IMF pressure because the Fund wants to see the real interest rate positive. Since the inflation is 30pc, it looks impossible to bring the interest rate on the positive side, however, more hikes in are possible.

The bid pattern shows that investors were not ready to park their liquidity in long-term government papers. The benchmark six-month treasury bills attracted Rs238bn bids and the government raised just Rs275m at 20.85pc, an increase of 95bps.

Despite the highest increase of 120bps in the yield of 12-month papers to 20.99pc in today’s auction, the government could raise Rs2bn against the bids of Rs289bn at 20.99pc.

The government has been borrowing at a very high cost and after the 300bps rate hike, it will have to pay an estimated Rs5.4tr in interest payments annually.

At the same time, the traders and industrialists have warned the PMLN-led coalition government that a high-interest rate regime would devastate the economy. Javed Bilwani, a known industrialist and exporter, said that no industry could survive with an abnormally high cost of financing such as higher than 20pc.

The only beneficiary could be banks and big investors who are parking their liquidity in risk-free government papers. Banks earned the highest profits in the calendar year 2022.

Private sector borrowing is only for working capital and mostly short-term. Compared to last year during the 7 months of the fiscal year FY23, the credit offtake by the private sector remained less than 50pc.

Bankers believe that government papers are the best attraction for all investors as it offers 21pc risk-free returns while the default rate could accelerate if the private sector lending goes high.

The government also raised Rs62bn through non-competitive bids taking the total to Rs1.560tr.

