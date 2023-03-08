Punjab govt asks PTI to take ‘extra precautions’ at Lahore rally today in light of ‘security threats’

The Punjab Home Department on Wednesday asked the PTI leaders in Lahore to take “extra precaution” in view of party’s rally in Lahore today, saying such public gatherings in the face of security threats are “not advisable”.

The PTI is set to take out a rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar where party chief Imran Khan along with other leaders are also expected to be in attendance.

The provincial authorities conveyed its concerns to PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid through a letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, asking the party to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

The PTI, which was supposed to kick off its election campaign today, has decided to dedicate today’s demonstration to the judiciary and postponed the launch of its canvassing drive until Saturday.

Though the rally is dedicated to “respect and dignity of the judiciary” which, according to the PTI, is under attack from political quarters, party insiders term it a “formal commencement of the election campaign”, Dawn reported.

The election campaign will now be initiated with a public rally at Sangla Hill, a town in central Punjab.

In a letter to the PTI’s Dr Rashid, the home department warned of security threats.

“The leadership of PTI including Chairman PTI is also expected to address the general public/ participants at different places during a rally in Lahore today. It is also expected that a large number of people are likely to attend the said rally.”

According to the letter, “it is pertinent to mention here that given the current security situation of the country, public gatherings are not advisable. Furthermore, women march Is also going to be held In connection with International Women’s Day” which is likely to draw a large number of participants.“

The home department said reactions from religious groups could not be ruled out in the wake of women’s day rally.

“Therefore , in view of aforementioned facts, It Is reiterated that the organizers of PTI rally should take extra precautions and cooperate with LEAs to thwart any untoward incident,” the letter said.

On Tuesday, PTI leader Hammad Azhar claimed that all arrangements for the rally were complete. “[Wednesday’s] rally would start from Zaman Park, travel along the canal, take a sharp turn at Muslim Town Mor, and march towards the tomb of Data Ali Hajveri before its culmination,” he informed the media at the party office.

“The rally is aimed at strengthening the judiciary, which is the last hope for the people and the rule of law,” the PTI leader had said.