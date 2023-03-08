DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2023

Rules for recovery from DNFBPs notified

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified rules for recovery from Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) under money laundering cases.

The rules will apply to the DNFBPs which includes jewellers, real estate agents and accountants notified through SRO290 of 2023 released on Tuesday.

FBR is the Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT) regulatory authority for DNFBPs — real estate agents, jewellers, dealers in precious metals and precious stones and accountants, who are not members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan.

Under the rules, every DNFBP will be registered with the FBR and will provide all information to the tax machinery. It includes, but not limited to, criminal records of the senior management and beneficial owners and maintaining records of customers to check money laundering transactions.

The rules empowered FBR to issue regulations, directions and guidelines for DNFBP. FBR can also impose sanctions, including monetary and administrative penalties to the extent and in the manners as may be prescribed, upon their respective reporting entity, including its directors and senior management and officers, who violate any requirement under the AML/CFT.

However, the appeal provision is also provided under the law for the aggrieved person.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judging judges
Updated 08 Mar, 2023

Judging judges

For the man like Nisar who exercised sweeping powers at the time to now excuse himself as ‘merely human’ does not seem enough.
EmbraceEquity
08 Mar, 2023

EmbraceEquity

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women in their battle for gender equality; of course,...
Sheer hooliganism
08 Mar, 2023

Sheer hooliganism

AN ugly incident on the Punjab University campus in Lahore on Monday is illustrative of the vulgar display of power...
Out of ideas
Updated 07 Mar, 2023

Out of ideas

Targeting a major leader like Imran ahead of polls can increase instability among the citizens.
Bolan bombing
07 Mar, 2023

Bolan bombing

EVEN in relatively better times, violence has never been far from the surface in Balochistan. Now, as political ...
Land irregularities
07 Mar, 2023

Land irregularities

THE Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has sought the land acquisition records of several housing schemes ...