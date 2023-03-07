DAWN.COM Logo

Gender equality still ‘300 years away,’ UN chief warns

AFP Published March 7, 2023 Updated March 7, 2023 11:42am
<p>In this file photo taken on March 5, 2023, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres addresses the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha. — AFP</p>

Global progress on women’s rights is “vanishing before our eyes,” UN boss Antonio Guterres warned on Monday, saying the increasingly distant goal of gender equality will take another three centuries to achieve.

“Gender equality is growing more distant. On the current track, UN Women puts it 300 years away,” the United Nations secretary-general said in a General Assembly speech ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, as he launched two weeks of discussions led by the Commission on the Status of Women.

“Women’s rights are being abused, threatened, and violated around the world,” he added, as he ticked off a litany of crises: maternal mortality, girls ousted from school, caregivers denied work and children forced into early marriage.

“Progress won over decades is vanishing before our eyes,” Guterres said. He highlighted the particularly dire conditions in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, where “women and girls have been erased from public life.”

He did not name other specific countries, but Guterres stressed that “in many places, women’s sexual and reproductive rights are being rolled back (and) in some countries, girls going to school risk kidnapping and assault.”

Also left unmentioned was Iran, which was expelled late last year from the Commission on the Status of Women due to the country’s repression of a female-led revolt since last September.

The Islamic Republic was ousted from the commission on December 14 by a US-led vote of the UN Economic and Social Council, or ECOSOC.

“Centuries of patriarchy, discrimination and harmful stereotypes have created a huge gender gap in science and technology,” Guterres said, citing as an example how women represent only three percent of Nobel prize winners in the sectors.

He called for “collective action” worldwide by governments, civil society and the private sector to provide gender-responsive education, improve skills training and invest more in “bridging the digital gender divide.”

“The patriarchy is fighting back. But so are we,” Guterres added. “The United Nations stands with women and girls everywhere. “

