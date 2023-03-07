DAWN.COM Logo

Djokovic extends record stay as world number one

AFP Published March 7, 2023 Updated March 7, 2023 07:01am

PARIS: Novak Djokovic extended his record of weeks as world number one to 379 in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, although Carlos Alcaraz remains in hot pursuit.

The 35-year-old winner of 22 Grand Slam titles edged ahead of Steffi Graf’s all-time record last week despite losing in the Dubai semi-finals to Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian ended Djokovic’s 20-match win streak and perfect start to 2023 before claiming his third title in as many weeks with defeat of compatriot Andrey Rublev in Dubai. He moved up a place to sixth.

Second-ranked Alcaraz will take over at the ATP summit if he wins the Indian Wells Masters, — Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the event starting this week on Sunday.Djokovic is unable to enter the United States because he is unvaccinated against Covid-19, but he had petitioned US authorities for special permission to enter.

The Indian Wells ATP 1000 event begins next week in the California desert and is followed by the prestigious tournament in Miami which Djokovic is now expected to miss unless US authorities have a change of heart.

The United States still doesn’t allow unvaccinated international travellers to enter the country, with the Transportation Security Administration recently indicating the policy would not change until at least mid-April.Djokovic will be replaced in the field by Nikoloz Basilashvili, a brief statement said.

On Friday, both the US Tennis Association and US Open organisers voiced support for Djokovic’s request to be allowed to enter the United States.

“Novak Djokovic is one the greatest champions our sport has ever seen,” the US Open wrote on its official Twitter feed.

“The USTA and US Open are hopeful that Novak is successful in his petition to enter the country, and that the fans will be able to see him back in action at Indian Wells and Miami.”

ATP top 20 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,160 points 2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,780 3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,805 4. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,560 5. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,795 6. Daniil Medvedev 3,775 (+1) 7. Andrey Rublev 3,660 (-1) 8. Holger Rune (NOR) 3,321 (+2) 9. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3,315 (-1) 10. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,245 (-1) 11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,110 12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,815 13. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2,655 14. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,500 15. Karen Khachanov 2,470 16. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2,395 17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,240 18. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2,165 (+4) 19. Tommy Paul (USA) 2,000 (+4) 20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1,905.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2023

