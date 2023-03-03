Stocks gain over 400 points on expected IMF deal

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rose by over 400 points on Friday on expectations that the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would reach an agreement soon, helping the cash-starved country avert default.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 443.22 points, or 1.09 per cent, to reach 41,114.10 points at 11:38am.

“The market is showing strong resilience, with investors recognising that the sharp increase in interest rates does move Pakistan closer to resuming the IMF programme which is of paramount importance,” said Intermarket Security’s Head of Equity Raza Jafri.

He added that there was still a lack of visibility over 2H 2023 though, which, according to Jafri, may keep the bounce in check.

More to follow