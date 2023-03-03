DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 03, 2023

Stocks gain over 400 points on expected IMF deal

Talqeen Zubairi Published March 3, 2023 Updated March 3, 2023 12:00pm
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday. — Photo via PSX website</p>

A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday. — Photo via PSX website

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rose by over 400 points on Friday on expectations that the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would reach an agreement soon, helping the cash-starved country avert default.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 443.22 points, or 1.09 per cent, to reach 41,114.10 points at 11:38am.

“The market is showing strong resilience, with investors recognising that the sharp increase in interest rates does move Pakistan closer to resuming the IMF programme which is of paramount importance,” said Intermarket Security’s Head of Equity Raza Jafri.

He added that there was still a lack of visibility over 2H 2023 though, which, according to Jafri, may keep the bounce in check.

More to follow

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dangerous territory
03 Mar, 2023

Dangerous territory

Dar's overconfidence that he could secure enough financing from ‘friendly’ countries as a substitute for IMF dollars was misplaced.
Fresh head count
03 Mar, 2023

Fresh head count

THE Seventh Housing and Population Census physically got underway on Wednesday at a time when the nation faces...
Monsters amongst us
03 Mar, 2023

Monsters amongst us

ANOTHER crime of bestial violence against a child has taken place, this time in Karachi. On Wednesday, a ...
Avoidable fuss
Updated 02 Mar, 2023

Avoidable fuss

After the Supreme Court ruling, govt's delaying tactics will put it on a collision course with the judiciary.
Stricter conditions
Updated 02 Mar, 2023

Stricter conditions

It is also foolish to expect 'friendly countries' to step up to help us in a big way without the IMF on board.
Polluted coastline
02 Mar, 2023

Polluted coastline

KARACHI’S magnificent coastline is indeed a bounty nature has bestowed upon this megacity. Yet due to official...