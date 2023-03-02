SBP hikes policy rate by 300bps, highest since October 1996

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Thursday that it had increased the interest rate by 300 basis points (bps) to 20 per cent — the highest level since October 1996 — citing rising inflation.

The announcement came after a meeting of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The central bank said the decision reflected the “deterioration in inflation outlook” and its expectation amid recent external and fiscal adjustments.

“MPC believes this outlook warrants a strong policy response to anchor inflation expectations around the medium-term target of 5-7pc,” it stated.

The SBP noted that the reduction in the current account deficit (CAD) was important but required concerted efforts to improve the external situation. ’

It further emphasised that any significant fiscal slippage would undermine monetary policy effectiveness in the context of achieving the price stability objective.

Earlier on Feb 28, the SBP had said it had called a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee on March 2 (today) — two weeks earlier than scheduled — when it was expected to raise the main policy rate.

Pakistan is undertaking key measures to secure International Monetary Fund (IMF) funding, including raising taxes, removing blanket subsidies, and artificial curbs on the exchange rate. While the government expects a deal with the IMF soon, media reports say that the agency expects the policy rate to be increased as well.

Market participants in a recent treasury bill auction are expecting at least a 200 basis points increase in the policy rate, which stands at 17 per cent. The expected increase is based on the rates the government set in the auction to raise the funds.

The government raised Rs258 billion in the auction on February 22. The cut-off rates for the three-month, six-month, and 12-month tenors jumped 195 bps, 206 bps, and 184 bps higher than the previous auction.

The SBP has hiked rates by 725 bps since January 2022, with the last rise of 100 bps coming in January. At the time, the bank had said the move was aimed at tackling rampant inflation.

But shortly after that, annual inflation for January clocked in at a five-decade high of 27.5pc.

The recent hikes in gas tariffs and the general sales tax are yet to be incorporated, which is leading to expectations of the Consumer Price Index jumping close to 30pc in February.

