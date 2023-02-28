Lawyer tells Islamabad court Imran can’t appear for Toshakhana indictment because of tight schedule

A member of the PTI’s legal team on Tuesday sought an exemption of party chief Imran Khan from an in-person appearance before an Islamabad sessions’ court in the Toshakhana reference wherein his indictment is expected today.

The Toshakhana case is just one of the four cases the PTI chief is required to appear in person today. The other three are an attempted murder case in the same court that is hearing the Toshakhana case, the foreign funding case in a banking court and a terrorism case in an anti-terorrism court.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal presided over the hearing of the Toshakhana case today.

At the outset of the hearing, PTI counsel Ali Bukhari said his client had left for Islamabad for his appearance in two courts in the judicial complex. “He will not be able to appear in this court today,” the lawyer said.

He requested the court to adjourn the hearing for five days.

However, the ECP’s counsel opposed the request, saying the PTI chief did not want to appear before the court. “It is not the court’s concern how far the party head is travelling from to reach the court.”

He pointed out that Imran could also appear before this court if he was coming to the judicial complex.

The PTI lawyer said his client could come to the court when he was free of the other two cases within the judicial operational timings.

“He should also come here as indictment is pending. Once indicted, he can head to the other courts,” the judge responded.

The lawyer said: “Khawaja Haris is representing Imran in this particular case and he cannot come here today.”

The judge then called a recess in the hearing.

Earlier, the former premier left for Islamabad with party leaders to appear in courts, the party said on its official Twitter account.

It said a large number of people welcomed Imran and his caravan at different spots along the motorway as the party chief headed for his appearance in the courts.

The banking and the anti-terrorism courts are located in the judicial complex in Sector G-11, while the sessions court is housed at F-8 Kacheri in the capital.

Toshakhana case

The ECP had in November 2022 approached the Islamabad sessions court with a copy of the Toshakhana reference, seeking proceedings against Imran under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as the prime minister.

Terrorism case

The terrorism case was filed against Imran in Oct 2022 at Islamabad’s Sangjani Police Station after PTI workers took to the streets and held demonstrations outside ECP offices across the country after it disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana reference.

Murder attempt charges

Likewise, PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha had lodged a complaint alleging that the shot fired by the KP policeman outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Constitution Avenue on Oct 21, 2022, was “an attempt on his life” allegedly at the behest of Imran.

The disqualification of Imran in the Toshakhana case had sparked protests in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, especially at Faizabad, resulting in the arrest of three people — a PTI lawmaker and his two police guards.

The clash between the protesters and police had started outside the Election Commission of Pakistan soon after the verdict disqualifying Imran Khan when the KP police guard of MNA Saleh Mohammad fired a gunshot.

Prohibited funding case

The fourth case pertained to the FIA wherein the agency had in October 2022 booked Imran and other PTI leaders in connection with their party allegedly receiving prohibited funding. The case was filed by the state through FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle in Islamabad.

In September last year, the ECP had issued its verdict in the prohibited funding case — previously referred to as the foreign funding case — against the PTI, which stated that the party did indeed receive prohibited funding.